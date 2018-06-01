WWE Executive Released After Wife Revealed as Anti-Muslim Troll

– A WWE executive has been released after his wife was revealed to be an anti-Muslim troll operating on Twitter. The Huffington Post did an expose on the far-right Twitter account @AmyMek, which is followed by 227,000 accounts including the likes of Sean Hannity and others, and regularly posts anti-Muslim propaganda. The account was revealed to be owned by Amy Jane Mekelburg, who is married to Salvatore Siino.

Siino was hired by WWE in early 2017 to be the senior vice president of content distribution and business development. Among Siino’s responsibilites in his job was negotiating TV deals in the United Arab Emirates, of which nearly the entire population is Muslim.

A former family friend told HuffPost that WWE knew about the account and told Siino to keep his association to the account quiet. When first asked by the outlet about the @AmyMek account, a corporate spokesperson said, “this is the first time we’re hearing about Amy Mekelburg.” HuffPost reached out a second time before publication to ask if anyone was aware of the account before Siino was hired.

“No,” said the WWE spokesperson . “Now that it has come to our attention, Sal Siino is no longer an employee.”

Mekelburg has posted to Twitter since and blamed HuffPost for Siino’s release, posting, “O’Brien went so far as to contact my husband’s employer and had him fired because of MY OPINIONS and my fight for Jews to exist.”