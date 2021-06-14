wrestling / News
WWE Executive Returning To The Company
Scott Smoot, who was previously the Vice President of Live Event Production for WWE, announced on his LinkedIn page that he has returned to the company.
He wrote: “Exciting and completely grateful to finally officially announce to all my return to WWE today!”
Smoot was released in September 2020 during cuts the company made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time away from the company, he had been working as Senior Director of Creative & Match Presentation for FC Cincinnati from February-May of this year. He will resume his original position and will be working remotely, according to Fightful.
PWInsider adds that WWE is making moves to bring back several that were cut from the live events department during the pandemic, as they are set to resume live touring next month.
