WWE Executive Says Diversity is a Key to The Company’s Success, Women Make Up 40% of Their Audience

– Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on on ITV’s Lorraine, and she discussed some details about WWE’s audience size and demographics. During that appearance, she claimed that 40 percent of WWE’s audience is now women and 40 percent of families who go to WWE events bring their children as well.

According to wrestlinginc.com, Casey Collins, who heads up the WWE creative team, appeared at NYCC and spoke about the WWE demographic, backing up what Stephanie said. Here are the highlights…

On The WWE Audience: “40% of wrestling fans are women,” said Collins. “That has helped influence some of the storylines we currently have going right now, as well as some of our marketing efforts.”

On The Goal of Their Content: “We’ve created an entire ecosystem for our content. We work on new content constantly, and we listen to what our audience wants and, if it makes sense, to invest in it.”

On Diversity in WWE: “Diversity is one of the keys to our company’s success,” he concluded. “And this is reflected in our hiring practices, in our characters, and in our storylines. And this is something that is a source of pride for us.”

Collins also said that wrestling has become a multi-generational sport/form of entertainment. Noting that in the early days of the WWE, wrestling was mostly the domain of white men. And that was reflected in some of the now-iconic characters that were a terrible stereotype in some cases (The Wild Samoans and The Iron Sheik, for example).