WWE Executives In Attendance For Today’s Tryouts

As previously reported, WWE will hold tryouts today in Nashville during Summerslam weekend, with several athletes already confirmed to be taking part. It will be the first time that tryouts are open for the public to buy a ticket and attend. PWInsider reports that several WWE executives have been spotted at the tryouts, including Triple H, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and Jeremy Borash. They were on hand to watch the prospective talent.

Athletes confirmed to be taking part include Lenaya Griffi, Lea Simon Mitchell, Lamonte McDougle, Anna Keefer, Trevor Robbins and Derrian Gobourne.