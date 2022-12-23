WWE Executives Receive Initial Stock Ownership

Two WWE executives have received their initial ownership of WWE stock. The company issued two SEC filings (here and here) revealing that EVP Chief Product and Technology Officer Rajan Mehta and EVP Chief Human Resources Officer Suzette Ramirez-Carr received their initial ownerships of stock.

Rajan received 30,669 shares, while Ramirez-Carr received 8,595 shares. The ownerships were granted on December 21st. The stock closed yesterday at $70.45.

Mehta has been with WWE for nine years, while Ramirez-Carr has been with the company for eight months per PWInsider.