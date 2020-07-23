WWE Executives Move Stocks Including Vince McMahon

PWInsider reports that WWE issued several SEC Filings noting that various WWE executives sold WWE stock on Tuesday for $46.26. However, this was actually the maturation of stocks they get from their employment with WWE, instead of an actual sale.

Vince McMahon sold 12,762 shares, while Stephanie McMahon sold 11,167 and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque sold 10,628. Meanwhile, Kevin Dunn sold 21,809, Bradley Blum sold 6,735, Mark Kowal sold 2,613 and Brian Nurse sold 146.