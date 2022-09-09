WWE Executives Reportedly Get Bigger Deals Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the four highest-ranking WWE executives got bigger deals with the company. It was noted that most of the money for executives comes from performance and stock grants, meaning it’s higher than the base.

As CEO, Stephanie McMahon’s salary went from $730,000 to $1.35 million. She also has a $750,000 per year talent contract, although she hasn’t worked as talent in a while.

Nick Khan went from President to co-CEO, and his base salary went from $1.2 million to $1.35 million.

WWE CFO Frank Riddick was named the new President of the company, with his base salary going from $850,000 to $950,000.

Finally, Triple H is now the new Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations. His base salary went from $730,000 to $900,000. He also has another $1 million a year from his talent contract, although he hasn’t worked in that capacity in a while.

Starting next year, McMahon and Khan will get $3,575,000 in new company stock, while Riddick will get $2,400,000 and Triple H will get $1,600,000. This hinges on WWE meeting its performance goals, but it is expected to do that. The grants will be annual.

As for this year, McMahon and Khan are getting $2,160,000, Riddick gets $1,875,000 and Levesque gets $900,000. McMahon gets another $10 million in stock on September 30, 2025 while Triple H will get share grants of $8 million.

WWE also has incentives in place for key executives to stay in the company if it is sold. They will also be able to leave the company if there is a sale and their base salary is decreased or they are given a different job. If that happens, they would get “major compensation”, including two-years of salary for Khan and McMahon, two years of bonuses and full stock vesting. Riddick and Triple H would get 18 months of salary and bonuses.