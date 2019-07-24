wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Executives Sell Stock Ahead of Financials Report, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights, Bayley Defends After 205 Live
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that several WWE executives sold stock in the company on July 22 according to recent SEC filings. The company is set to report their 2019 second quarter financials tomomorrow.
Vince McMahon sold 12627 shares for $70.23.
George Barrios sold 139175 shares for between $69.46 to $70.62.
Kevin Dunn sold 68628 shares for $70.23.
Mark Kowal sold 3845 shares for $70.23.
Paul Levesque sold 17563 shares for $70.23.
Stephanie McMahon sold 17681 shares for $70.23.
Michelle Wilson sold 65318 shares for $70.23.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:
– After last night’s episode of 205 Live, Bayley defended her Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.
