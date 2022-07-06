wrestling / News
WWE Executives Sell Stock, Kevin Dunn Sells Over A $1 Million of Stock
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE CFO Frank Riddick and EP Kevin Dunn recently sold off several shares of stock. WWE disclosed the sales, which were made on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Riddick sold 9,090 WWE shares for $62.49 each ($568,000). He still has 102,021 shares.
Dunn sold 16,107 shares to make a total of just over $1 million.
