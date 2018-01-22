WWE Expecting RAW 25 To Be Bigger Than RAW After Wrestlemania

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live (via SportsKeeda), Bryan Alvarez said that the expectations for RAW 25 are that it will be bigger than RAW after Wrestlemania typically is. As we previously reported, a slew of special guests are scheduled for the show, including Hall of Famers like Steve Austin and Ric Flair. An Intercontinental title match between Roman Reigns and The Miz has also been scheduled.

Alvarez said: “I’ve been told that at least in terms of production and individuals being brought in, and ideas and pitches, RAW 25 will be bigger than the traditional night after Wrestlemania RAW…Will you like it better? I don’t know, that’s up to you; but the way they’re putting it together, it is a bigger event and higher priority than post-Mania RAW.”

RAW 25 airs tonight from the Manhattan Center and the Barclays Center, both in New York.