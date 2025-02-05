wrestling / News
WWE Explains Concept and Importance of a WWE ID Match
WWE holds matches between WWE ID prospects on various independent shows, and noted on social media that the matches do mean something. In a post on Twitter, the concept of a WWE ID match was explained, as well as the matches importance to the futures of the talent involved. The details include:
* It is a match between WWE ID Prospects that is promoted on this X account.
* The matches will occur on various independent wrestling promotions.
* Results of these matches live in the #WWEID universe.
* Wins can advance your career.
* Wins can lead to opportunities on WWE EVOLVE.
* Anything that happens around WWE ID Official Matches will also live in the #WWEID universe. For instance, you can follow the story of #MathersVsHolloway as their feud builds.
* Stay tuned. The stakes of WWE ID Official Matches will escalate soon.
