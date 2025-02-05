WWE Explains Concept and Importance of a WWE ID Match

WWE holds matches between WWE ID prospects on various independent shows, and noted on social media that the matches do mean something. In a post on Twitter, the concept of a WWE ID match was explained, as well as the matches importance to the futures of the talent involved. The details include:

* It is a match between WWE ID Prospects that is promoted on this X account. * The matches will occur on various independent wrestling promotions. * Results of these matches live in the #WWEID universe. * Wins can advance your career. * Wins can lead to opportunities on WWE EVOLVE. * Anything that happens around WWE ID Official Matches will also live in the #WWEID universe. For instance, you can follow the story of #MathersVsHolloway as their feud builds. * Stay tuned. The stakes of WWE ID Official Matches will escalate soon.

What is a WWE ID Official Match?

-It is a match between WWE ID Prospects that is promoted on this X account.

-The matches will occur on various independent wrestling promotions.

-Results of these matches live in the #WWEID universe.

-Wins can advance your career.

-Wins can…

— WWE ID (@WWEID) February 5, 2025