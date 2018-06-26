WWE News: WWE Explains Ronda Rousey’s House Show Appearance, Promo For Today’s UK Special, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– While Ronda Rousey was suspended for 30-days on last week’s WWE Raw, she is still making house show appearances. WWE noted on Twitter that the “suspended” Superstar was able to work the show as she was fulfilling her contractual obligations…

– Here is a promo for today’s WWE UK Title Tournament. Join 411 today at 3PMET for our live coverage.

TOMORROW, @WWENXT and @WWE's UK division combine for another incredible night at @RoyalAlbertHall, and it all streams LIVE on @WWENetwork at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/U3NIRCCl7p — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Mark Jindrak (41)

* Matt Striker (44)

* JJ Dillon (76)