WWE Requests Extension To Oppose TNA Trademark For Santino Marella

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Santino Marella Impact Hard to Kill TNA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

WWE is taking steps to oppose TNA’s trademark registration for Santino Marella. PWInsider reports that WWE filed a request for a 90-day extension to oppose Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions’ application for the trademark.

WWE created the character that Marella portrayed in the company before eventually going to TNA once the trademark expired. Marella has an on-screen role as the company’s Director of Authority.

