WWE News: New Clip From Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions, After The Bell Previews Royal Rumble

– WWE has posted a new extra clip from Becky Lynch’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions. You can see the clip below, described as follows:

“Becky Lynch offers up her thoughts on Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and more in a round of word association ahead of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, premiering tomorrow exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”

– The latest After the Bell is online with Sam Roberts, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph previewing the Royal Rumble. You can listen in the player below: