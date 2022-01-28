wrestling / News
WWE News: New Clip From Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions, After The Bell Previews Royal Rumble
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new extra clip from Becky Lynch’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
“Becky Lynch offers up her thoughts on Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and more in a round of word association ahead of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, premiering tomorrow exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”
– The latest After the Bell is online with Sam Roberts, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph previewing the Royal Rumble. You can listen in the player below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Details On Talent Arriving In St. Louis For Royal Rumble Weekend
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)