wrestling / News
WWE Extra Reveals They Have Tested Positive For COVID-19
In a post on Twitter, ‘The Ultimate Pusher’ Tyreke, a manager for MLW and extra for WWE tapings, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.
He wrote: “WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help.”
https://twitter.com/TheRealTTR15/status/1276330372909989893
If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help
— The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020
He joins Renee Young, Adam Pearce and Kayla Braxton as confirmed cases after recent reports stated multiple people in WWE were positive for the virus.
More Trending Stories
- WWE EVP Says Vince McMahon Believes They Have A Social Responsibility To Put Fans First
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette
- More Details On Renee Young Testing Positive For COVID-19, What This Means For Jon Moxley
- Aubrey Edwards On How Messing Up a Match Finish Helped Her Get Into AEW, When She Signed Full-Time