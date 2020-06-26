WWE Extra Reveals They Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a post on Twitter, ‘The Ultimate Pusher’ Tyreke, a manager for MLW and extra for WWE tapings, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

He wrote: “WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help.”

https://twitter.com/TheRealTTR15/status/1276330372909989893

He joins Renee Young, Adam Pearce and Kayla Braxton as confirmed cases after recent reports stated multiple people in WWE were positive for the virus.