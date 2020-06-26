wrestling / News

WWE Extra Reveals They Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW WWE Tyreke

In a post on Twitter, ‘The Ultimate Pusher’ Tyreke, a manager for MLW and extra for WWE tapings, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

He wrote: “WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help.

https://twitter.com/TheRealTTR15/status/1276330372909989893

He joins Renee Young, Adam Pearce and Kayla Braxton as confirmed cases after recent reports stated multiple people in WWE were positive for the virus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tyreke, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading