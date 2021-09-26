wrestling / News
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show Livestream
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
– The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff show livestream is now available. You can check out the Kickoff show in the player below. Meanwhile, WWE Extreme Rules will be broadcast live on Peacock at 8:00 pm ET. It will be available on the WWE Network everywhere else:
