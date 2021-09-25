WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Latest Betting Odds

– BetOnline released the latest updated betting lines for tomorrow’s WWE Extreme Rules 2021 event. Currently, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair are all favored to win their respective tile matches.

Since the last odds were reported, Jeff Hardy was added to the US Championship match. Also, Liv Morgan will now face Carmella at the event.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for tomorrow at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Here are the latest betting odds:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c): -1000 (1/10)

Finn Balor: +500 (5/1)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c): -400 (1/4)

Bianca Belair: +250 (5/2)

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c): -200 (3/2)

Alexa Bliss: +150 (1/2)

WWE US Championship

Damian Priest (c): -350 (4/11)

Sheamus: +225(9/4)

Jeff Hardy: +500 (5/1)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c): -250 (2/5)

The Street Profits: +170 (17/10)

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Liv Morgan: -400 (1/4)

Carmella: +250 (5/2)