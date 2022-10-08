wrestling / News

WWE Extreme Rules Gets Surge In Ticket Sales After Latest White Rabbit Clue

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 2022

According to a new report from WrestleTix, WWE Extreme Rules has received a surge in ticket sales following the latest White Rabbit clue. The QR code that aired last night seemed to strongly hint at a Bray Wyatt return at the PPV tonight.

Upper decks that previously weren’t open, opened up and were sold out quickly. The cheapest available ticket is $150, and no other sections are believed to be opening up. That would make Extreme Rules a likely sold out show.

