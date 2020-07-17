WWE News: Extreme Rules Sunday Network Programming, Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker Biker Chain Match

– WWE has confirmed the full lineup for this Sunday’s The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules programming on WWE Network starting at 10:30AM ET.

* 10:30AM ET – The Bump featuring Seth Rollins, D-Von Dudley, Hardcore Holly and NBA on TNT’s Kenny Smith.

* Followed by The Best of Extreme Rules featuring Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage Match, Jeff Hardy vs. Edge in a Ladder Match, Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles in an Extreme Rules Match and much more.

* Followed by the first-ever PPV edition of WWE Ahora which will set the stage with “La Previa del Show de Horrores en WWE Extreme Rules.“ Hosts Quetzalli Bulnes and Marcelo Rodriguez will be joined by WWE Superstars and special guests to break down the upcoming event for WWE Español.

* 6PM ET – The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

