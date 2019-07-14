wrestling / News
Opening Match Announced for Extreme Rules PPV Card
– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will open tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view card. The tag team match will be a No Holds Barred Match. You can check out the announcement below.
As noted, Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens was added to the pay-per-view card earlier today. And Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental title was added to the Kickoff show.
The card is set for later tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
The #Undertaker & @WWERomanReigns will team up to OPEN #ExtremeRules TONIGHT at 7e/4p in a #NoHoldsBarred Match against @shanemcmahon & @DMcIntyreWWE! https://t.co/ozB5GWRHKC pic.twitter.com/v2JEHZAzhn
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Juice Robinson Explains the Difference Between Training in NXT and in NJPW, Says In NXT They Just Liked To ‘Blow Us Up’
- Jim Ross Discusses Rumors of Brock Lesnar Using Steroids, Whether It Matters If Wrestlers Use Steroids
- Backstage News From EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show: Triple H’s Role, Heyman Friendly, Dark Match
- Details On Original Plan For Bray Wyatt Prior To Bischoff and Heyman Signing