Opening Match Announced for Extreme Rules PPV Card

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will open tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view card. The tag team match will be a No Holds Barred Match. You can check out the announcement below.

As noted, Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens was added to the pay-per-view card earlier today. And Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental title was added to the Kickoff show.

The card is set for later tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.