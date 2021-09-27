WWE Extreme Rules Plagued By Audio Issues Early On

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules had an issue with its audio early on, presenting multiple commentary tracks on top of each other. Tonight’s Kickoff Show and the start of the main card featured both the English language and Spanish language audio tracks during matches. In some moments, the French language audio was heard as well.

The issue has not gone unnoticed online, as you might imagine, with several people commenting on it. The YouTube feed of the Kickoff show didn’t seem to be having the issue, so it would appear that it was a Peacock problem. By the time the bell rang for the six-man tag match kicking off the main show, the issue appeared to be fixed, with Peacock’s customer service Twitter account writing:

“The audio on the English stream of WWE Extreme Rules is now playing as intended. You may need to exit out of the stream and start it again to see this reflected in your stream. Please feel free to send us a DM with any further questions. We’re happy to help!”

Am I the only person getting both the Spanish AND English audio feeds during Extreme Rules? It’s…bonkers. — johntdrake (@johntdrake) September 26, 2021

Seriously these audio issues are making extreme rules unwatchable. @peacockTV #ExtremeRules — Luke (@PhiMontenegro) September 26, 2021

I turned on Extreme Rules and it seems they’re playing the audio for 3 of the different commentary teams at once and I’m glad WWE is doing so well — John Spooky the Halloween Guy (@bloodlustporg) September 26, 2021

#ExtremeRules — Why the hell are the English commentating team and one of the foreign commentating teams speaking over each other on Peacock? #WWE — Shawn S. Lealos (@sslealos) September 26, 2021

@WWE @peacockTV please fix the audio on the Extreme Rules PPV #ExtremeRules — Bill x Infinity (@Tarheelfan09) September 27, 2021

@peacockTV can you fix the audio on wwe extreme rules ? I’m listening to two different languages. — JSevy (@JSev13) September 27, 2021

@peacockTV @WWE again messing up with the audio… watching English wwe extreme rules and i hear the french and spanish commentary at the same time lol #ExtremeRules — ✨xTKOxL3GACYx ✨ (@xTheLostLegendx) September 27, 2021

The commentary on Peacock right now: #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/d2msaW6VjH — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 26, 2021