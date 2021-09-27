wrestling / News

WWE Extreme Rules Plagued By Audio Issues Early On

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules had an issue with its audio early on, presenting multiple commentary tracks on top of each other. Tonight’s Kickoff Show and the start of the main card featured both the English language and Spanish language audio tracks during matches. In some moments, the French language audio was heard as well.

The issue has not gone unnoticed online, as you might imagine, with several people commenting on it. The YouTube feed of the Kickoff show didn’t seem to be having the issue, so it would appear that it was a Peacock problem. By the time the bell rang for the six-man tag match kicking off the main show, the issue appeared to be fixed, with Peacock’s customer service Twitter account writing:

“The audio on the English stream of WWE Extreme Rules is now playing as intended. You may need to exit out of the stream and start it again to see this reflected in your stream. Please feel free to send us a DM with any further questions. We’re happy to help!”

