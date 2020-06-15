WWE Extreme Rules Set For July 19th

WWE Extreme Rules is coming next month and will air live on the WWE Network. WWE announced during tonight’s Backlash PPV that Extreme Rules will stream on July 19th live on the Network and revealed the logo, which you can check out below.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. While it is unlikely that the event will be held there due to restrictions still currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement did not note where the show will take place. Since WrestleMania 36 in April, all shows have been held at the WWE Performance Center.