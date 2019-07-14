wrestling / News
WWE News: Full WWE Now Preview Show for Extreme Rules, Top Superstar IG Photos Include Carmella and The IIconics, Tony Nese Ready to Regain What He’s Lost
– The full WWE Now preview show is now available for tonight’s Extreme Rules event. You can check out the preview show below. As noted, the preview show revealed a new title match for the Kickoff show. Finn Balor defends the Intercontinental title against Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out the video below.
– WWE.com revealed the picks for this week’s top Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included The IIconics, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Admit it: @WWE Superstars absolutely slayed your @instagram feed this week. 📸https://t.co/HPGI2A4Om8
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
– Tony Nese posted on Twitter before Extreme Rules that he’s ready to regain the Cruiserweight title tonight.
Tonight at #WWE #ExtremeRules, I take back what I never lost.#PremierAthlete 💪🏼#205Live pic.twitter.com/0KPVgVG8MV
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) July 14, 2019
