wrestling / News
WWE Announces Extreme Rules Weekend Programming For Peacock & WWE Network
WWE has announced its special lineup of programming on Peacock and the WWE Network for Extreme Rules weekend, with the event set to take place on Sunday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Here’s the release from WWE on the weekend slate:
Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.
A special WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump
The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy and Carmella lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action.
Best of WWE Extreme Rules
Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest WWE Extreme Rules Matches, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show
The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the action.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- WWE Removes References to Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Following Mainstream Coverage
- Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
- Bryan Danielson on the Other Options He Considered Outside of AEW & WWE, Why He Signed With AEW