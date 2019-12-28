WWE Facing Lawsuit From Stockholder Due to Company’s XFL Ties, Alleges that WWE Diverted Resources to Finance XFL Relaunch

– Bloomberg Law reports that a lawsuit was filed against WWE on Thursday, Dec. 26 by a stockholder who wants to get a look at the company’s internal records involving the upcoming revival of the XFL by Chairman Vince McMahon. Per the report, the lawsuit was filed last Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court by an Oklahoma firefighters pension fund. The lawsuit states that there is “a credible basis to believe” that McMahon and other WWE senior officers breached their duties to WWE investors by using valuable company resources to finance the resurrection of the XFL.

Additionally, the suit alleges that the company’s board members did not provide “appropriate oversight” to make sure McMahon didn’t engage in transactions that would conflict with WWE interests.

It was previously reported back in 2018 that McMahon created the entity Alpha Entertainment in order to launch the new version of the XFL in 2020. A WWE 10-Q SEC filing stated the following:

“Under these agreements, WWE received, among other things, an equity interest in Alpha without payment by or other financial obligation to WWE. The investment will be accounted for under the equity method of accounting. WWE’s equity interest in the net assets of Alpha at the transaction closing date on April 3, 2018 was insignificant. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, WWE recorded its proportionate share of Alpha’s reported losses which reduced the investment value to zero as of June 30, 2018. In addition, WWE entered into a support services agreement to provide Alpha with certain administrative support services with the costs of such services billed to Alpha on a cost-plus margin basis. Amounts billed to Alpha for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were not significant.”

The XFL return is slated to launch on FOX on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:00 PM ET with the Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks. The following day, the New York Guardians host the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.