WWE Signs Talents From Controversial Greatest Royal Rumble Segment
– News is circulating on social media that WWE has signed Hussain Aldagal and Faisal Kurdi (via Squared Circle Siren’s Casey Michael). Kurdi and Aldagal were previously a part of the WWE tryouts in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. They were also a part of the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where they appeared in a segment with Ariya Daivari and his older brother, Shawn Daivari. You can also check out a video of that segment below.
عاجل 🚨🚨🚨🚨 //
حصرياً لحساب قوانين الحلبة، وبالتعاون مع اكبر موقع كاشف لتعاقدات النجوم @SCsirens نستطيع تأكيد تعاقد اتحاد WWE مع نجمين من المملكة العربية السعودية 🇸🇦 النجم " حسين الدقل " و النجم " فيصل كردي "
نتمنى لهم كل التوفيق pic.twitter.com/AZAlHP1GKe
— قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) May 11, 2019
حسين الدقل و فيصل كردي كانوا جزء من اول تجارب اداء في تاريخ WWE في المملكة العربية السعودية و ايضاً شاركوا في عرض " اعظم رويال رامبل " الذي أقيم في جدة، المملكة العربية السعودية العام الماضي : pic.twitter.com/jjeSGzu9rr
— قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) May 11, 2019
Hussain Aldgal & Faisal Kurdi have signed with NXT.
Both took part in the 2018 KSA tryouts & were part of a segment during The Greatest Royal Rumble Show with The Davari Brothers. pic.twitter.com/0aeO4QOqzs
— casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019
