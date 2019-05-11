wrestling / News

WWE Signs Talents From Controversial Greatest Royal Rumble Segment

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– News is circulating on social media that WWE has signed Hussain Aldagal and Faisal Kurdi (via Squared Circle Siren’s Casey Michael). Kurdi and Aldagal were previously a part of the WWE tryouts in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. They were also a part of the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where they appeared in a segment with Ariya Daivari and his older brother, Shawn Daivari. You can also check out a video of that segment below.

