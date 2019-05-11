WWE Signs Talents From Controversial Greatest Royal Rumble Segment

– News is circulating on social media that WWE has signed Hussain Aldagal and Faisal Kurdi (via Squared Circle Siren’s Casey Michael). Kurdi and Aldagal were previously a part of the WWE tryouts in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. They were also a part of the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where they appeared in a segment with Ariya Daivari and his older brother, Shawn Daivari. You can also check out a video of that segment below.

عاجل 🚨🚨🚨🚨 // حصرياً لحساب قوانين الحلبة، وبالتعاون مع اكبر موقع كاشف لتعاقدات النجوم @SCsirens نستطيع تأكيد تعاقد اتحاد WWE مع نجمين من المملكة العربية السعودية 🇸🇦 النجم " حسين الدقل " و النجم " فيصل كردي " نتمنى لهم كل التوفيق pic.twitter.com/AZAlHP1GKe — قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) May 11, 2019

حسين الدقل و فيصل كردي كانوا جزء من اول تجارب اداء في تاريخ WWE في المملكة العربية السعودية و ايضاً شاركوا في عرض " اعظم رويال رامبل " الذي أقيم في جدة، المملكة العربية السعودية العام الماضي : pic.twitter.com/jjeSGzu9rr — قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) May 11, 2019