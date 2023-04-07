New Report Looks At How WWE’s Fan Interest Metrics Increased Under Triple H

Triple H taking over WWE’s creative is largely perceived as having increased fan interest in the product, and a new report says business metrics support that notion. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston published a new report taking a look at several metrics that are affected by fan engagement such as TV ratings and live events, noting that they have increased year-to-year under Triple H.

The report notes that the year-over-year comparisons shows an increase in Smackdown and Raw ratings, with Raw scoring 1.80 million viewers in eight months under Triple H (August through March) as opposed to 1.77 million for the same time period under Vince McMahon. That amounts to a 4% increase, which is a reversal of WWE’s usual trend of losing viewers year to year. Smackdown saw a 6% increase during the time frame from 2.14 million viewers in 2021 for the eight-month period under McMahon to 2.28 million for the 2022 period under Triple H.

The report also notes that live events saw increases, with average tickets for both Raw and Smackdown tapings up for the Triple H era. The increase for Raw was from 6,787 to 8,463 (25%) from the August to March period in both 2021 and 2022, while the Smackdown live event ticket increase was from 7,532 (March to August of 2021) to 8,555 (March to August of 2022) for a 14% increase. The McMahon-led era did have an increase in domestic house show attendance of 2% (from 4,436 to 4,357), though it was noted that the increase is entirely due to a massive leap in August 2022 when live events resumed following the pandemic, indicating a pent-up demand for shows.