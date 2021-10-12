WWE Calls For Fan Nominations For Several 2021 People’s Choice Awards Categories

WWE is calling for fans to nominate several superstars, shows, and moments for the upcoming 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will take place on December 7. Nominations include John Cena for Male Movie Star of the Year, Raw and SmackDown for TV Show of the Year, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania as Game Changer of the Year, and much more.

Here’s the full release from WWE hyping fan nominations, which can be submitted at this link: