WWE Calls For Fan Nominations For Several 2021 People’s Choice Awards Categories
WWE is calling for fans to nominate several superstars, shows, and moments for the upcoming 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will take place on December 7. Nominations include John Cena for Male Movie Star of the Year, Raw and SmackDown for TV Show of the Year, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania as Game Changer of the Year, and much more.
Here’s the full release from WWE hyping fan nominations, which can be submitted at this link:
The countdown is on to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards!
To kick things off, the People’s Choice Awards is calling for fan nominations. Nominate your favorite WWE Superstars before official voting even begins starting today through Thursday, Oct. 14, by clicking here.
Participating is the perfect way to increase the likelihood that your Superstar picks making the cut, landing a spot on the People’s Choice Awards ballot when official official voting for the 40 award categories begins on Oct. 27.
Nominate Superstars in the following categories:
Male Movie Star of The Year
John Cena
TV Show of The Year
Raw
SmackDown
Reality Show Of The Year
Miz & Mrs.
Reality Star Of The Year
The Miz
Beauty Influencer of The Year
The Bella Twins
Game Changer of The Year
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania
