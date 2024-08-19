WWE News: Fanatics CEO Says Cody Rhodes Tops WWE Merchandise, Photo Ops and Autographs Sell Out at Fanatics Fest

– Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin congratulated Cody Rhodes on being WWE’s top merchandise seller over the weekend. Rhodes posted a video to Twitter of Rubin telling him that was “without question” driving merchandise for WWE, as you can see below. Rhodes wrote:

“When you hear it from the man himself, it hits different. Humbled and honored by the continued support of the @WWE Universe Let’s keep it going, @michaelrubin! #FanaticsFest”

– Fox News reported from Fanatics Fest, noting that the only group that sold out of photo ops and autograph sessions was WWE’s. The report noted that the WWE exhibit featured a tunnel that fans could walk out of to wrestlers’ entrance music as was “by far the most attractive” exhibit at the convention.

The report went on to say that Triple H’s entrance into Jay Z’s pop-up 40/40 Club led to a fan reception comparable only to Kevin Durant and Travis Scott. Meet and greet sessions from Saturday and Sunday included CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Hulk Hogan, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, and Rhodes.