WWE & Fanatics File Motion To Dismiss Cody Rhodes ‘American Nightmare’ Lawsuit

WWE & Fanatics have filed a response to the trademark lawsuit regarding Cody Rhodes’ “American Nightmare” name. As reported back in September, Wesley Eisold filed suit against Rhodes, WWE and Fanatics alleging trademark infringement as well as breach of contract and deliberate interference with contractual agreements. Eisold is the frontman for the band American Nightmare and claimed that he’s held the trademark for the name in terms of clothing, music, and entertainment services trademark since 2016 and had agreed to allow Rhodes to use the nickname in WWE if as long as they prominently feature Rhodes’ name, his name and likeness, or “substantial indicia associated with wrestling.” He claims that WWE, Cody Rhodes, and Fanatics have violated the agreement by selling merchandise with “American Nightmare” but little to zero reference to Rhodes as a wrestler, which he says is creating confusion in the marketplace.

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE and Fanatics filed a motion for dismissal on Friday, arguing that none of the merchandise that Eisold claims as infringing meet the threshold of his earlier agreement with Rhodes as they include Rhodes’ skull logo tattoo. They also argue that the trademark, through its use in wrestling, amounts to what was previously stipulated as “substantial indicia indicating association with wrestling.”

WWE and Fanatics also argue that the companies were not aware of the previous settlement until just before Eisold filed his lawsuit and didn’t see the contract until it was included in the suit. As such, they are arguing that they cannot be considered liable for causing Rhodes to breach the contract. Rhodes’ lawyer has filed a joinder to the motion of dismissal from WWE and Fanatics.