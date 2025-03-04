WWE, Fanatics Announce Podcast Deal, Raw Recap Show Launching Tomorrow

WWE and Fanatics have announced a new podcast deal, with a new show debuting on Tuesday. The companies announced on Monday )per Variety) that they have signed a new podcast deal that will see the brand launch a Raw Recap Show, hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts. The show will be taped immediately after Raw and will see them react to each episode.

In addition, WWE will debut an instant-reaction podcast, also hosted by Morant and Roberts, that will cover the PPVs starting with WrestleMania 41. The report notes that Fanatics will have placement within each podcast, and that the shows will have access to Fanatics events and athlete network.

Both shows will be available across all podcatchers including YouTube as well as additional podcasts hosted by “WWE Superstars and Legends” that will be announced at a later time.

WWE promoted the announcement on Twitter, as you can see below: