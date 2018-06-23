WWE News: Fans Polled on Extreme Rules Contender’s Match, Anniversary of Austin 3:16 Promo, and Remember When Vince McMahon Gave Away a Million Dollars on TV

– WWE polled fans on who they would like to see take part in the number one contender’s match for Brock Lesnar’s Universal title that’s set for Extreme Rules. You can check out the current poll results below. Currently, Seth Rollins has 39 percent. Finn Balor has 23 percent, and Drew McIntyre has 16 percent.

Seth Rollins – 39%

Finn Balor – 23%

Drew McIntyre – 16%

Braun Strowman – 5%

Kevin Owens – 5%

Elias – 4%

Baron Corbin – 3%

Bobby Roode – 2%

Jinder Mahal – 2%

Dolph Ziggler – 1%

– Today marks the 22 anniversary of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s legendary Austin 3:16 promo from King of the Ring 1996. In the finals, WWE Hall of Famer Austin defeated fellow WWE Hall of Fame Jake The Snake Roberts and then cut his famous promo. You can check out a video of the promo WWE released earlier in the player below.

– WWE released a video looking back at the time Vince McMahon gave away his own money, one million dollars, on TV. You can check out that video looking back at the angle in the video player below.