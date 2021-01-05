wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Polled on Legends Night Raw, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Up

January 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is asking fans via a new poll what they thought was the most legendary moment from last night’s Legends Night version of Raw. The WWE.com poll has the following results as of this writing:

Goldberg returns with a challenge: 53%
Ric Flair steals a kiss from Lacey Evans: 20%
Hulk Hogan and Drew McIntyre run wild: 14%
The Boogeyman spooks Angel Garza: 14%

– WWE’s stock closed at $48.02 on Tuesday, up $0.80 (1.69%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.55% on the day.

– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw, which you can see below:

