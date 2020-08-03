WWE News: Fans Polled On Who Big E Should Face Next, Rock Ranks On Most Popular Disney Driving Songs List

– Big E.’s win over Miz kicked off his singles run, and WWE wants to know who fans think he should face next. The WWE Twitter account asked who Big E. should take on next. Among the many responses are Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro, John Morrison, AJ Styles, Goldberg, and more.

– The blog for vehicular retailer Halfords has compiled several lists of popular driving songs based on Spotify popularity, and The Rock came in on the Disney list. The various lists, which were compiled from analysis of over 300,000 songs from Spotify playlists that included terms like ‘car’, ‘driving’ and ‘road trip, include one for the “Most Listened To Disney Songs In The Car.” The Great One’s song “You’re Welcome” from Moana ranks at #4; the full list and the Halfords playlist is below.

1. “How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

2. “Hakuna Matata” – Nathan Lane – The Lion King

3. “Under The Sea” – Samuel E. Wright – The Little Mermaid

4. “You’re Welcome” – Dwayne Johnson – Moana

5. “Part of Your World” – Jodi Benson – The Little Mermaid

6. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Jason Weaver – The Lion King

7. “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” – Donny Osmond – Mulan

8. “When Will My Life Begin?” – Mandy Moore – Tangled

9. “Let It Go” – Idina Menzel – Frozen

10. “Go The Distance” – Roger Bart – Hercules