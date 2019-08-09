WWE Fans Reportedly Complaining About Other Fans Shouting Offensive Remarks At NXT Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been complaints from WWE fans at several NXT events of other fans shouting offensive remarks and doing other offensive things at NXT events, which has made its way to management. The fans, which is said to be a group of small but local fans at the Florida shows, have been exhibiting racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic behavior at the events. Due to the size of the events, one fan’s bad behavior would be more obvious to the rest of the audience. One fan wrote to WWE and said they and their friend don’t go to shows in Daytona anymore for that reason.

Another said the crowd chanted “kick him out” at a fan who did a Nazi salute to Marcel Barthel at an event in Largo last Sunday. Barthel actually broke character to tell the fan they should be ashamed and they should be removed from the event. However, this was not an isolated incident.

Another fan said that on a July 18 show in Lakeland, a fan yelled the N word at referee D.A. Brewer and was not kicked out. On August 2, a fan in Melbourne stated that grown men were yelling out profanity around children and made disrespectful comments at Tegan Nox. Others changed “build a wall” during a Humberto Carrillo match in Daytona back in May.

Wrestler Daniel Vidot previously said that there is no humor in racial stereotypes or “immature displays of racial gesturing” and WWE should remove fans from venues wwhen they try to disrupt events with that kind of behavior.

Some fans have suggested an NXT Fan Code of COnduct, similar to Major League Soccer, which could be added ot the shows.