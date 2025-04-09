wrestling / News
WWE Fans Side With Booker T at Last Night’s NXT Taping, Chant Against Swerve Strickland
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
Swerve Strickland and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T have been feuding in recent weeks, with Swerve recently taking a shot the former champion after AEW Dynasty. He noted that for his own amusement, he wanted to say ‘fuck Booker T.’ During his response on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker noted that Swerve shouldn’t bring up people not in AEW on an AEW show. It seems the WWE crowd has sided with Booker T, as during last night’s WWE NXT, they chanted ‘fuck you Swerve, all hail King Booker.’
The chant did not make it on air. Booker T can be seen laughing while Vic Joseph encourages the chant. You can view that clip below:
“Fuck you Swerve!” chants LMAOOO#WWENXT https://t.co/1ASILsozzy pic.twitter.com/9Lba6OrAke
— Bill 🙂 (@BilliamSan) April 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Addresses Controversial Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment, Why He’s Not Appearing at WrestleMania 41
- Eric Bischoff Thinks John Cena Should’ve Changed His Look for Heel Turn
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon