Swerve Strickland and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T have been feuding in recent weeks, with Swerve recently taking a shot the former champion after AEW Dynasty. He noted that for his own amusement, he wanted to say ‘fuck Booker T.’ During his response on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker noted that Swerve shouldn’t bring up people not in AEW on an AEW show. It seems the WWE crowd has sided with Booker T, as during last night’s WWE NXT, they chanted ‘fuck you Swerve, all hail King Booker.’

The chant did not make it on air. Booker T can be seen laughing while Vic Joseph encourages the chant. You can view that clip below: