WWE News: Fans Upset Over Peoria Live Event, Adam Cole And EC3 Set For NXT Takeover Pre-Show, Ruby Riott Joins UpUpDownDown

– Wrestling Inc reports that fans were upset following WWE’s live event in Peoria last night because there was no women’s match and no Braun Strowman, who was advertised. Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss had also been advertised at one point.

– Adam Cole and EC3 have been announced for the NXT Takeover: Chicago II pre-show tonight, which starts at 7:30 PM ET. It will be hosted by Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. Cole, who had a run-in with McAfee at a live event months ago, tweeted about an altercation with him on the pre-show. Neither Cole nor EC3 have been announced for Takeover matches.

– Ruby Riott is a guest on the latest UpUpDownDown, where Xavier Woods gives her a special gift.