WWE News: Cold Open For WWE Fastlane Online, Fastlane Watch Party in Memphis, Highlights From the Smackdown Lowdown
October 7, 2023
– The cold open for tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV is now available online, featuring Pat McAfee.
– Speaking of Fastlane, Championship Wrestling Memphis is hosting a watch party for the PPV tonight.
TONIGHT at @DaveandBusters pic.twitter.com/5NJjyMxY7D
— Memphis Wrestling (@Mem_Wrestling) October 7, 2023
– Here are highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown.
On this week's #WWEFastlane edition of #SDLowDown:
👀 @Iyo_SkyWWE and @WWEAsuka come face-to-face
😡 The LWO says things with @fightbobby and The #StreetProfits have gotten personal
🙌 @RealLAKnight is ready to take down #TheBloodline with @JohnCena @peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/KRd6uqmJom
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2023
