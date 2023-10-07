wrestling / News

WWE News: Cold Open For WWE Fastlane Online, Fastlane Watch Party in Memphis, Highlights From the Smackdown Lowdown

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

– The cold open for tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV is now available online, featuring Pat McAfee.

– Speaking of Fastlane, Championship Wrestling Memphis is hosting a watch party for the PPV tonight.

– Here are highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Fastlane, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading