WWE Fastlane Watch Along Livestream

– The WWE Fastlane 2021 Watch Along livestream is now available. You can check out the livestream special in the player below. Here’s a synopsis with details on the panelists for tonight’s show:

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Paige, Wade Barrett, Chad Gable, Otis, Kaitlyn, the cast of WWE’s The Bump, Alyssa Marino, RJ City, Kaz, Steve Buchanan of Draftkings and more will help break down the play-by-play from WWE Fastlane. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Meanwhile, WWE Fastlane 2021 will be streaming live tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage RIGHT HERE.