WWE Announces Fatal Four-Way For Survivor Series Spot, More For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has made a few new additions to tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series on Sunday. Smackdown will now feature a fatal four-way match involving Ricochet, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Jinder Mahal for a spot on the brand’s Survivor Series team, as well as a segment involving Roman Reigns.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

Roman Reigns ascends his throne

There is only room for one ruler on Friday nights, and “The Head of the Table” Roman Reigns will claim his place atop the throne of SmackDown tonight.

Last week, the Universal Champion met King Woods in singles combat to stake claim to his Island of Relevancy.

Just when it looked like King Woods could pull off an upset, The Usos appeared out of nowhere to overwhelm him. The Bloodline ripped the crown from King Woods’ head as a triumphant Reigns was crowned by his cousins.

Fatal 4-Way showdown decides final member of SmackDown Survivor Series team

The SmackDown Survivor Series team needs a fifth member, and four men will battle it out tonight to earn that spot.

After Sami Zayn was ousted from the team thanks to a defeat by Jeff Hardy, a vacant spot needs to be filled, so Ricochet, Cesaro, Sheamus and Jinder Mahal will go toe-to-toe in a huge Fatal 4-Way Match to earn that distinction.

Who will join Hardy, Drew McIntyre, King Woods and Happy Corbin on a star-studded Survivor Series squad?