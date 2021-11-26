WWE Solicits Feedback For NXT 2.0 In New Fan Survey

WWE is looking for feedback for the current iteration of NXT via a fan survey. PWInsider reports that the company sent the survey out to their mailing list which asks about the quality of NXT 2.0 and if it’s better or worse than the initial NXT.

The site notes that the survey asks to rate the match outcomes, the show’s look and aesthetic of, wrestling quality, the variety of the talent featured, providing unexpected moments, storylines, the entertainment value, star athleticism, and more. It also asked whether respondants agreed or disagreed with the following:

*This show has many unique and exciting characters.

*I enjoy the athleticism of the wrestling talent on the show.

*This show has some of my favorite professional wrestling characters.

*Character development is believable.

*Wrestling talent on this show is charismatic.

*I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among female talent.

*The wrestling talent has creative freedom to speak their minds.

*Promos feel natural and not too scripted.

*I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among male talent.

*The show does a good job in developing newer wrestling talent.

*I enjoy the promos / smack talk on this show.

*The show does a good job in featuring a wide variety of talent that I am interested in.

*This show is one of my favorites among all professional wrestling shows.

*The show is straightforward.

*Most segments on the show feel necessary to watch.

*There is a good balance between talking and action segments.

*There is a good variety of match types used on this show.

*I can count on seeing at least some big or important moments.

*The show has high production value (lights, camera work, etc.)

*The show does not have enough escalation to intense/brutal action.

*The show format continues to positively evolve.

*Match outcomes feel meaningful.

*The show keeps up with the latest technology.

*The show has the right amount of aggressiveness/violence.

*Storylines are consistently engaging.

*Storylines keep me guessing in a good way.

*There is always something fresh and exciting.

*The show offers an amount of humor that appeals to me.

*I enjoy the commentary on this show.

*I share content or talk about this show with my friends or other fans.

*Rivalries and match-ups on this show are consistently entertaining.

WWE launched NXT 2.0 in mid-September as the next evolution of the NXT brand.