WWE News: This Week’s Feel the Power Online, Lilian Garcia Shares Classic Mustafa Ali Episode

The latest episode of the New Day’s Feel the Power is online. You can listen to the episode, titled “Don’t Mess With Texas,” below. The episode is described as follows:

“Kofi reminisces about his living situation leading up to his current home in Texas. Plus, E invites two friends (and former podcast guests) to the show to talk about a new project.”

– Lilian Garcia has released her latest Chasing Glory Classic episode on YouTube, featuring Mustafa Ali. The CG Classics series features old episodes of the podcast but now with the video as well.