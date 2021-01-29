WWE Female Talent Highest Ranked Female Athletes On Social Media According To New Study

A new study from Sports Business Journal (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s female talent are among the most popular female athletes in the country for social media presence and advertising in 2020.

Nikki Bella was in first place, Brie Bella was in fourth, Paige at sixth, Ronda Rousey at seventh, Natalya in eighth and Lana in twelfth. The list also included combat sports athletes like Valentina Shevchenko (#10), Leila Ali (#13) and Rose Namajunas (#14).

Most Valuable Partnerships with athletes was also a list, with Lana coming in at #2 for her deal with FashionNova with a value of $1,232,256. Track and field star Alica Schmidt’s deal with Food Spring was #1. Lana may have been at the top if she wasn’t forced to drop the deals by WWE at the end of last year. Her partnership with Bang Energy was #9 with a value of $508,415.

The Most Valuable Athlete list based on value to their partners had Nikki Bella at #1, Brie Bella at #2, Natalya at #3, Paige at #8, Rousey at #9 and Lana at #11.