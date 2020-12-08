WWE News: The Fiend’s Theme Ranks Among Most Hummed Songs of 2020, Stock Down

– The Fiend’s theme song is the kind that you can hum to, and enough people did that it made the list of 2020’s most hummed songs. Code Orange noted that “Let Me In,” which they performed, ranked #26 on Google’s Top 100 hummed songs of the year, as you can see below. Billboard noted that “the list reflects Google’s best confidence for recorded music matches based on users’ humming and/or singing. Recordings not associated with a single, specific recording artist are excluded.”

right in between “WAP”, “baby shark”, and “let it go”

“let me in” is the 26th @billboard @Google top hummed song of the year 🤯@WWEBrayWyatt @WWE pic.twitter.com/MheqFsbU49 — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) December 8, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.77 on Tuesday, down $0.53 (2.77%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.35% on the day.