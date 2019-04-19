wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Files Trademark For WWE Stomping Grounds, Ric Flair Also Files New Trademarks

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that WWE filed for a new trademark on April 15 for WWE Stomping Grounds. The trademark is for “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, Ric Flair LLC applied to trademark “King of Drip” and “Founder of Swag” for “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

