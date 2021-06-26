WWE Files a Trademark for ‘Hachiman’ on June 22

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE filed a trademark earlier this week with the United States Patent & Trademark office for the term “Hachiman.” The trademark was filed on June 22 for Goods & Services. Here’s the full description:

As of today, it’s unknown what the trademark filing referring to Hachiman is for. As noted, a trademark was also filed on Monday by WWE for “Elektra Lopez,” which is reportedly the new ring name for Karissa Rivera.