WWE Files Additional Trademarks for NXT Talents, Retribution Clothing & Apparel

– Fightful reports that WWE filed additional trademarks for NXT and NXT UK ring names on August 13, including the following:

* Primate Jay Melrose

* Wild Boar

* Malcolm Bivens

* Mercedes Martinez

* Raquel Gonzalez

The trademarks had the following description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Additionally, WWE filed a new trademark description for Retribution. A trademark was previously filed for Retribution on August 4 that had the same description for the aforementioned names. The new description stated the following for clothing and apparel: