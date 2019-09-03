WWE Files Additional Trademarks for NXT Superstars

– WrestlingInc.com has an update on more trademarks WWE filed last week. WWE filed a number of trademarks on current WWE Superstar ring names, likely due to the upcoming NXT move to the USA Network coming up later this month.

Names that were trademarked by WWE last week include Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Angel Garza, Cameron Grimes, Arturo Ruas, Shane Thorne, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest, Jaxson Ryker, Joaquin Wilde, Bronson Reed, Jordan Myles, Raul Mendoza, Keith Lee, Kushida.