WWE Files Another Trademark Likely for NXT Superstar’s New Ring Name
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE recently applied to trademark the ring name “Karen Kwan” at the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Per the report, the trademark application was filed in October when WWE also filed for a group of new ring names for talents signed to NXT. You can read up more on that RIGHT HERE.
The Karen Kwan nickname didn’t appear in the USPTO database until just recently. As such, it’s believed this ring name is one that will be used for NXT talent Karen Yu. Previously, Yu competed in the Mae Young Classic tournament and signed with WWE last year.
Additionally, PWInsider noted that this could be the ring name for the character being teased in the Xia Li and Boa storyline. Here’s the full description for the trademark filed for G&S:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment,
