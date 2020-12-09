WWE Files Another Trademark Likely for NXT Superstar’s New Ring Name

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE recently applied to trademark the ring name “Karen Kwan” at the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Per the report, the trademark application was filed in October when WWE also filed for a group of new ring names for talents signed to NXT. You can read up more on that RIGHT HERE.

The Karen Kwan nickname didn’t appear in the USPTO database until just recently. As such, it’s believed this ring name is one that will be used for NXT talent Karen Yu. Previously, Yu competed in the Mae Young Classic tournament and signed with WWE last year.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that this could be the ring name for the character being teased in the Xia Li and Boa storyline. Here’s the full description for the trademark filed for G&S: