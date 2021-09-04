WWE Files ‘Brodown’ Trademark on Aug. 31

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark related to WWE Raw tag team champion Riddle of RK-Bro late last month. A trademark filing was discovered for the term, “Brodown,” on the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) website.

The trademark filing was done on August 31. It had the following description:

Mark For: BRODOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment. [all]

How WWE intends to use the trademark remains to be seen. However, it’s a good bet it will likely be related to Riddle’s “Bro” gimmick and RK-Bro.